She wore more mesh than I thought was humanly possible

Over the weekend, Kylie Jenner hit the town wearing none other than one of her favorite fabrics: mesh. However, she didn't merely throw on a mesh top. No, no. She went for a mesh triple-header by wearing a mesh bodysuit, skirt, and boots.

How many holes do you think this ensemble contains? A thousand? Five thousand? The world may never know.