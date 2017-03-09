Mary-Kate Olsen Still Rides Horses, In Case You Were Wondering

Cindy Ord/Getty

It's no secret that Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen like their privacy, so any interview with the twins is a rare treat for fans. In this week's issue of Net-a-Porter's The Edit, the Olsens open up about their lives inside and outside the fashion world. They may have traded busy acting careers for busy careers as designers, but they still take time for the normal things that make them happy. For Mary-Kate, that involves a lot of horseback riding.

"I think we’re lucky [working hard] comes quite naturally for us," she told the magazine. "We don’t need so much time to sit and think and ponder. But then I have a husband [Olivier Sarkozy], two step-kids and a life; I have to go home and cook dinner. I ride horses on the weekends. You find the thing that helps you relax and if you don’t have it, you have to look for it. Or you get burned out and then you’re not productive."

Donato Sardella/Getty

Back in the '90s, likely for marketing purposes, MK&A were pigeonholed into two neat but wholly unrealistic stereotypes: A was the girly-girl, while MK was the athletic equestrian. Yet Mary-Kate's love of horses was real; She started riding at age 6 after falling in love with a pony on set of To Grandmother’s House We Go.

"I came back to the sport because I missed it every day that I wasn't riding," she previously told equestrian website HITS. It was the hardest thing to leave and the hardest thing to come back to."

She continues to compete regularly, proving she's come a long way since these Full House days: