Ed Sheeran Is Auditioning Members For His Very Own Boy Band

Getty Images

He’s already written the songs — now he just needs to find the singers

Ed Sheeran has never been in a boy band, but he knows a thing or two about writing songs for them. In 2012, he cowrote the One Direction single “Little Things,” and now he’s writing songs for a boy band entirely of his own creation.

In a new cover interview with Rolling Stone, Sheeran reveals that he’s hard at work auditioning members for a new boy band. "I'm gonna put three or four boys together and do all the songs, take them on the stadium tour with me,” he said.

He also described the future band’s sound as “superpop,” which could mean that it’ll be more “Shape of You” than “Castle on the Hill.” Either way, it seems like a Sheeran-engineered ensemble is more or less destined to smash its way up the charts.