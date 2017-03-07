Challenge Champs Bananas And Camila Invade MLB

Bananas and Camila proved to be a winning duo when they took the Battle of the Exes title in the Viking-themed Challenge finale back in 2012. But how would they fare against some heavy hitters in the world of baseball?

The MTV vets -- who are now competing on Invasion of the Champions every Tuesday -- recently faced off against San Francisco Giants right fielder Hunter Pence and his wife Lexi. It's an MLB/MTV showdown -- batter up!

But this competition (which was held at the Bay Area team's spring training facilities in Scottsdale, Arizona and hosted by MLB Network analyst Harold Reynolds) has nothing to do with brawn and everything to do with brains. And no surprise here, the gang felt confident about their chances.

"I was born for challenges -- let's go!" Hunter declares in the clip above.

"Last time me and Camila paired up, we did some pretty amazing things," Bananas states. You can say that again!

But which twosome was able to take the coveted crown? Watch the video to find out, then do not miss The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions every Tuesday at 9/8c. Plus, be sure to catch Hunter when baseball season begins on Monday, April 3, and keep up with Lexi here!