Solange Fulfilled Her Yacht-Rock Dreams And Sang With A Doobie Brother

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

One of the perks of being a famous, hugely talented musician is having the opportunity to perform with the artists who made you want to create in the first place. At the Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival in Florida on March 4, that's exactly what Solange got to do when she worked a cover of a yacht-rock standard into her set — and she was joined by a very special guest.

In between cuts from her critically adored A Seat at the Table and other grooving hits, Solange sang the hell out of the Doobie Brothers' "What a Fool Believes," and brought out Doobie Bro Michael McDonald to lend his keys and voice to the performance.

After that major moment, Solange shared that the Doobie Brothers were her "musical/harmonic/chord change" heroes — a high compliment, considering how amazing she is at all of the above — and that another track of theirs, "It Keeps You Runnin'," is a motivational anthem for her.

They were all smiles after the set, so this officially goes down as a Dream Comes True moment for the R&B powerhouse — and probably McDonald, too.