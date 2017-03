Getty Images

Ah, so that's what that hairstyle was for...

Rihanna Is A Green Haired Punk On The March Issue of 'Paper'

Yesterday, Rihanna teased a cryptic picture of herself with neon green liberty spikes. Now, after holding our breath, we finally have the full-frontal view via her Paper Magazine cover. It is...glorious.

You can check out more photos of the shoot, in which Rihanna plays a deli diva with a variety of multicolored hairstyles, here.