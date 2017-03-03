Getty Images

Welcome back to "The Stakes," where we’re all taking apple cider vinegar shots to stave off the sickness that is American politics. We’ve got a special episode for you today featuring senior national correspondent Jamil Smith in conversation with Nicole and Akeem Browder, the siblings of Kalief Browder, who spent three years in Rikers Island without a trial. His powerful story was made into a six-part documentary series, Time: The Kalief Browder Story, which premiered on Spike on March 1.

Thanks for being with us on this journey, internet. You can subscribe to our show and other fine MTV Podcasts productions on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play, and Spotify.