Patrick Stewart Isn’t Officially Retiring Charles Xavier After All

Getty Images

Patrick Stewart sent shockwaves through X-Men fandom last week when he announced that Logan would be his final entry in the X-Men canon after 17 years of playing Professor X onscreen. Stewart, 76, made the decision after screening Logan for the first time with his costar Hugh Jackman. The experience was so emotional for the actor that he "realized there will never be a better, a more perfect, a more sensitive, emotional, and beautiful way of saying au revoir to Charles Xavier than this movie."

But not so fast. On Thursday (March 2), during a Facebook Live event with Jackman and MTV News correspondent Josh Horowitz, Stewart seemingly walked back his X-Men retirement, saying that he'd be willing to revive Charles Xavier for the right vision. It appears as though an earlier discussion about the auteurist future of the superhero genre, particularly how Deadpool revitalized a tired format, sparked some interest in Stewart.

When asked if he was officially done with X-Men, he said: "I would have said yes, but the discussion just now about Deadpool makes me think, Well, maybe there is a proper justification for the revival of Charles Xavier." (This happens near the end at the 25:00 mark.)

Is Stewart hinting that he wants a role in Deadpool 2? Because we're pretty sure Jackman knows a guy named Ryan Reynolds who could make that happen.

Regardless, it's nice to know that Stewart is firmly in the "never say never" camp again, especially with Legion currently blowing everyone's minds on FX. (That cameo has to happen eventually, right?) So rejoice, X-Men fans! Stewart isn't officially done with Professor X — yet.