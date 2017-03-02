Fashion Keeps Trying To Bring The Weeknd And Bella Hadid Back Together

Even though The Weeknd and Bella Hadid broke up in the fall — he's apparently moved on to dating Selena Gomez — the fashion world will not stop trying to awkwardly force these two into the same room.

Back in the fall, Bella Hadid encountered her ex while he performed at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show she was modeling in. We've all been there, am I right, ladies?

Now they've crossed runway paths again. Last night, The Weeknd performed at the H&M Studio Collection show in Paris ... the very same one that Bella and her sister Gigi walked in.

I guess it was awkward? Maybe not? Being a supermodel seems hard.