Robert Brian Clark From Catfish Has Died

During tonight's Catfish installment, MTV paid tribute to the late Robert Brian Clark, who appeared on the second season of the long-running docu-series. The MTV cast member (who was referred to as Brian on the series) died at the age of 33 in a motorcycle accident near Birmingham, according to a local report.

Brian appeared on a 2013 installment after love hopeful Jesse contacted Nev and Max about finally meeting the former marine after three years of communication. When the two -- who met on Facebook through a mutual friend -- interacted in the flesh, Jesse learned that Brian's photographs were legitimate, and their attraction was immediate. However, a catch-up session revealed that the two had ultimately decided to not pursue a relationship (you can watch a recap of their story in the clip below).

We offer our condolences to Brian’s family and friends.