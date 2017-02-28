Getty Images

Halsey Invited 100 Fans To Cry To Her New Music In Church

Halsey has been teasing her next album hard on Twitter, and on Monday (February 27), she proved she has the songs to back up the hints.

The Badlands singer invited 100 lucky fans in London to come listen to four brand new songs — in a literal church. She posted photos of the experience, showing listeners wearing headphones and crying at the new tunes.

Previously, Halsey had noted that her next album would be a step in a brave new direction. "I can't believe all the amazing people I've met and stories I've heard and tears I've shed. Badlands will always be my baby, my love," she wrote on Twitter. "But there are big things coming, and I didn't hold anything back."

If this new album is the kind that makes you burst into tears in a church pew, clearly she didn't.