Emma Roberts Pays Homage to Her Aunt Julia On The Oscars Red Carpet

Tonight is Emma Roberts’s first Academy Awards, and she wore an outfit with a subtle hint to the night her aunt, Julia Roberts, won an Oscar for Erin Brockovich.

Roberts wore a vintage (well, if you count 2005 as “vintage”) Armani black-and-white gown. On the red carpet she told Ryan Seacrest, “I remember when my aunt was trying on dresses the year she was nominated and won,” she said. “The dress she wore — I said, ‘You should wear the skunk dress,’ and she ended up winning in it.”

In 2001, Julia Roberts also wore vintage black-and-white — albeit Valentino instead of Armani. An eye for vintage is clearly genetic.