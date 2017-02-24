Michael Greenberg

Dan Rather Is Going To Make Some Sense Out Of The World With Charlamagne Tha God

Uncommon Sense is going live (don't miss the premiere tonight on MTV2!), and Charlamagne Tha God's first guest is the perfect voice to make some sense out of the latest headlines dominating the media.

Dan Rather -- legendary journalist and anchor/host of The Big Interview on AXS TV -- will be joining Charlamagne to break down solutions for living in a President Trump world and how history compares to this current political climate (see them above preparing for the sit-down). The iconic newsman has been outspoken about these aforementioned topics on social media (if you aren't reading his frequent and poignant Facebook posts, you should), so the conversation is guaranteed to be enlightening and educational. And, because this is Uncommon Sense, Rather will also be speaking about some uncommon topics as well!

Don't miss the premiere of Uncommon Sense Live with special guest Dan Rather tonight at 11:30/10:30c on MTV2.