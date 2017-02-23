Nightwing (And His Glorious Butt) Are Coming To The Big Screen

DC Comics

With the current state of the DC Extended Universe in limbo, Warner Bros. seems to be rallying behind the Bat Family. The studio's latest move? A Nightwing movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. is currently plotting a Dick Grayson flick with LEGO Batman Movie director Chris McKay at the helm. Bill Dubuque (The Accountant) has reportedly been tapped to pen the script.

Nightwing is not only a fan-favorite character in the DC Comics canon — with one of the most lauded butts in comics history, might I add — but he's also a celebrated member of the Bat Family. Best known for being Batman's original Robin, former acrobat Dick Gray shed the yellow cape and green go-go shorts in the '80s and emerged as his new superhero persona Nightwing, leader of the Teen Titans and protecter of Gotham's crime-ridden sister city Blüdhaven. His acrobatic skills also make him one of the best fighters in the DC universe, so watch your back, Bats.

For the DCEU, this isn't an entirely unexpected move. Batman remains DC's most popular character, so it makes sense that Warner Bros. would continue to capitalize on that by greenlighting more Batman-focused films. Suicide Squad made a star out of Harley Quinn, Gotham's most deranged villainess, and her success led to the forthcoming Gotham City Sirens movie. (Meanwhile, The Flash and Cyborg still don't have directors attached to their solo films.) Matt Reeves was also just announced as the director and writer of the previously announced solo Batman movie (which may or may not star Ben Affleck as the Caped Crusader). Of course it wouldn't be too much of a stretch to assume that Dick Grayson will make his DCEU debut in Reeves' The Batman.

Still, the question remains: WHERE IS OUR BATGIRL? Behind every male member of the Bat Family, there is a woman twice as capable and even more badass.