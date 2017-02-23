Jay Z's List Of The 15 Best Written Rap Songs Of All Time Is Pretty Epic

Getty Images

Here's who he thinks should join him in the Songwriting Hall of Fame

After making history as the first rapper to be entered into the Songwriting Hall of Fame, Jay Z is recognizing the predecessors and peers he believes deserve the same honor.

Hova shared some brief thoughts on his induction with a rare tweet yesterday (February 22), calling it an overdue victory not just for himself, but for the entire genre of rap.

Today (February 23), Jay took that sentiment one step further by essentially creating his own Hall of Fame via a curated playlist on his streaming service, Tidal. The 15-track collection comprises some of the best hip-hop songs in history (though he humbly didn't include any of his own hits). Pioneers like Grandmaster Flash, N.W.A., and Public Enemy made the cut, as well as some of Jay’s most celebrated peers, like Biggie, Tupac, Eminem, Outkast, and Lauryn Hill. His pal Kanye West also earned a slot, for his 2004 hit “Jesus Walks.”

Basically, this playlist is a must-listen for any hip-hop lover, and a wake-up call for anyone who’s doubted the place of songwriting in rap. Let’s hope the artists hand-picked by Jay join him in the Hall of Fame in the coming years, now that he’s paved the way.