All Four One Direction Members Respond To Their New Brit Award

Getty Images

'One Direction is who we are and it's who we always will be.'

Even while on hiatus, One Direction reign supreme.

On Wednesday (February 22), the band earned their seventh ever Brit Award, for British Artist Video of the Year. Their nostalgic “History” video beat out a field of nine other nominees, including their former bandmate Zayn’s steamy “Pillowtalk” visual.

Liam Payne was the only member in attendance at the ceremony, and accepted the award from 1D record head Simon Cowell. In his speech, he said, “I know I speak on behalf of the rest of the boys when I say we cannot believe we are still winning these. We've been taking a bit of time out and working on our solo material, but One Direction is who we are and it's who we always will be.”

Despite not being there in person, all of Payne’s bandmates — Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Harry Styles — took to Twitter to thank their fans. Tomlinson said it “means a hell of a lot to us” in a short but sweet video, Horan tweeted that he’s “still in shock,” and Styles called the honor “unbelievable.”

Payne added on Twitter, “Wow this is incredible we really are the greatest team the world has ever seen... when history becomes your future. … But seriously tho thank you again everybody I'm gobsmacked once again.”

This marks the fourth consecutive year that One Direction have won the Video of the Year prize — they previously won for “Best Song Ever” in 2014, “You & I” in 2015, and “Drag Me Down” in 2016. Surely they want to keep that streak going, so they have to drop a new song and video sometime in 2017, right? RIGHT?!?