Amber Tamblyn Welcomes A Baby Girl With The Wildest (Fake) Name

The Sisterhood has grown by one.

Amber Tamblyn and her husband, David Cross, have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl. The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress announced the news on Instagram with a video of their newborn’s little feet and a super elaborate name.

“David and I are proud to announce the birth of our daughter, Dauphinoise Petunia Brittany Scheherazade Von Funkinstein Mustard Witch RBG Cross Tamblyn-Bey jr,” she wrote, adding the hashtag “TheFutureIsFemale.”

As awesome as it is to imagine someone in the world who’s legally named “Mustard Witch,” this baby girl’s name does appear to be fake. We think. Right? Probably.

Tamblyn, 33, and Cross, 52, tied the knot in 2012. The actress announced her pregnancy in October with an empowering essay for Glamour about her passion for women’s rights.

“I'm pregnant, with a daughter on the way. I think constantly about the world I am bringing her into,” she wrote, adding, “How much do I have to do, as a daughter and a soon-to-be mother, to change not just the conversation about how women are seen, but the language with which conversations are spoken in?”

For those keeping count at home, Tamblyn’s new bundle of joy is the fourth addition to the growing Sisterhood bunch. Blake Lively has two daughters of her own, while Alexis Bledel gave birth to a boy last year.