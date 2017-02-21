Chris Brown’s Ex Karrueche Tran Alleges He Assaulted, Threatened To Kill Her

Getty Images

Chris Brown's ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran has reportedly received a restraining order against the singer after declaring to a judge that Brown assaulted and threatened to kill her.

According to TMZ, Tran said in a sworn statement that Brown "punched [her] in [her] stomach twice" and "pushed [her] down the stairs" years ago when they were in a relationship. She also claimed that Brown had threatened to shoot her and told his friends that he was planning on killing her. He also allegedly threatened to hurt her friends.

Brown and Tran broke up in early 2015 after four years of on-and-off dating. The restraining order mandates that Brown keep a 100-yard distance from Tran, her mother, and her brother.

Shortly after details of the restraining order were reported, Brown posted a video to Instagram that appeared to allude to Tran's claims.

"Make sure you don't be listening to all that bullshit," Brown said. "People doing what they doing...I don't know what the fuck they talking about."