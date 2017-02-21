Chance The Rapper Just Shared A Big Clip Of His New Song With Future

Getty Images

Last year, Future popped up on Chance the Rapper's Coloring Book track "Smoke Break." Now it seems the two artists liked working together so much they've gone and done it again.

Chance has been heavily teasing a new Future collab that appears to be called "My Peak." On Instagram, he shared two extensive clips of the track, and he tweeted what seems to be one of the lyrics, too.

The Instagram videos show Chance dancing in the studio to the new song, which so far boasts some introductory Future warbles and some stacked Chance bars. The guy makes a reference to The Matrix Reloaded, which, honestly, goes underappreciated across most musical genres and pop culture as a whole.

There's no word as to whether "My Peak" is a Chance song or a Future song or whether it's coming out anytime soon, but in the clips above, it sounds pretty close to done.