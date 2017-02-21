Chris Pratt, J.J. Abrams, And More Celebs Try To Pry Star Wars Spoilers Out Of Daisy Ridley

Getty Images

In Josh Gad’s final attempt to get the scoop on ‘The Last Jedi,’ he pulls out the big guns

For the past few weeks, Josh Gad has been on a commendable (albeit frustratingly futile) mission to get his Murder on the Orient Express co-star Daisy Ridley to spill Star Wars: The Last Jedi spoilers. However, Ridley's Disney media training has been too strong for any one Padawan (or Dame) to crack. So for his last attempt, Gad called upon the Force, a.k.a. Chris Pratt.

That's right. Gad enlisted the help of his famous friends — including the Guardians of the Galaxy star and his Jurassic World co-star Bryce Dallas Howard, as well as Penelope Cruz, Hamilton's Leslie Odom Jr., and The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams — to ambush Ridley one last time with questions. You'll have to watch the video to see if Gad and company were successful in prying any intel out of Ridley, but at this point, she's pretty much like Fort Knox.

It's OK, guys. We only have 297 more days until Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters and we can all talk about spoilers openly without fear of Disney-deployed snipers. But don't be that dick who spoils it on Twitter.