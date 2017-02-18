Lana Del Rey Is Showing Los Angeles Some Mysterious 'Love'

Stone-e/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lana del Rey is one for the dramatic: Her aesthetic is that of yesteryear's movie starlets, all long lashes and hot-rolled curls, and all of her videos and stage shows carry with them a vintage, noirish intensity that manages to feel classic and new at the same time.

It makes perfect sense, then, to see that she's taking to the streets of Los Angeles with some theater-ready posters to let the world know that she's up to something — and that we're going to find out exactly what that something is on the sooner side.

The posters could've been ripped from Baz Lurhmann's brain as they're very much in line with his high-drama, high-romance vibe, but his name isn't the one featured here as the director of whatever Love is. Under Lana's luscious lashes and "LOVE" in marquee type, "Directed by Rich Lee" runs underneath her own name, indicating that Lee — who's known for his videos for Eminem, Rihanna, and more — will set the tone for her next chapter.

Whether that's a standalone vid or her first album since 2015's Honeymoon remains to be seen, but one thing's for sure: Lana's back, and she's coming for your eyes and ears straight out of the gate.