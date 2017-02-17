Bebe Rexha And G-Eazy’s New Song Is Like A Sequel To ‘Me, Myself & I’

Getty Images

Bebe Rexha’s guest vocals on G-Eazy’s massive, 4X platinum hit “Me, Myself & I” helped launched her to fame. Now, the Bay Area rapper has returned the favor for Bebe on her new single “F.F.F. (Fuck Fake Friends),” which, for all intents and purposes, is the sequel to their smash collab.

The sleek banger continues Bebe and G’s reflections on the downsides of fame. Together, they take shots at fake industry friends, with Bebe declaring, “We don’t need ’em/ Only thing they’re good for is leaving/ And I ain’t got the time/ Money on my mind/ I’ll say it to your face/ Fuck fake friends.” G-Eazy — who, you might remember, actually rapped the exact phrase “fuck fake friends” on “Me, Myself & I” — feels similarly: “I need more realness, need you to act less/ ‘Cause they deserve Oscars, so many imposters.”

“F.F.F. (Fuck Fake Friends)” appears on Rexha’s new EP, All Your Fault: Pt. 1, out now. The six-track effort is technically the first half of her debut studio album, with Pt. 2 dropping in April.