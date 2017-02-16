This Hook Actor Wants To Make A Rufio Prequel

TriStar Pictures

Are you ready for yet another Peter Pan movie? The story of the high-flying, ever-young boy has been told time and time again, but Hook star Dante Basco wants to give another Lost Boy his own adventure.

Basco played Rufio — the wisecracking, mohawked leader of the Lost Boys — in Steven Spielberg’s 1991 fantasy flick, opposite the late Robin Williams. Now, the actor has launched a $30,000 Kickstarter campaign for a short film that would chronicle Rufio’s origin story. The film would be titled Bangarang (named after the Lost Boys’ battle cry) and would tell the story of an orphaned, 13-year-old Rufio before he journeyed to Neverland.

The prequel is described as such: “This is an underdog, coming-of-age film in all the best ways. It's the story of a under represented group of heroes - bullied because they're different, and nothing more (such as Roofus, who comes from a immigrant family) - who won't let their villains get in the way of destiny.”

The campaign is open until March 14, so stay tuned to find out if Basco and his team reaches their goal. In the mean time, get your fill of Hook nostalgia by revisiting the Lost Boys’ epic 2016 reunion, during which Basco and Co. honored Williams and celebrated the film’s 25th anniversary (feel old yet?!).