NSYNC Will Reunite This Year, According To Lance Bass

Getty Images

It might sound crazy, but it ain’t no lie: NSYNC will reunite this year.

That’s according to Lance Bass, who dished on the boy band’s 2017 plans in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight. The group’s holiday album, Home for Christmas, turns 20 this year, and to celebrate, Bass said the LP will be reissued on vinyl. It’s the first of NSYNC’s albums to get the vinyl treatment, and don't worry — it probably won’t be the last, considering the wax revival is having a huge moment. (So keep your fingers crossed for No Strings Attached!)

Besides that merry and bright news, Bass also revealed that the group will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this year. He said that he, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Joey Fatone will “all be there!” for the ceremony, but they still need to decide on a date.

“We’re terrible planning things,” he explained, despite adding that all five of them “talk daily” via a group text. “We’re five guys, so for us to make a decision about anything is really hard. We just need to do it. So hopefully maybe around Christmas time.”

Sounds like winter can’t come soon enough. Until then, is it too early to blast this in anticipation? Probably, but here we go anyway: