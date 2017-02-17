Kurt Woerpel/MTV

Far too many people’s freedom and safety depend on the stroke of a president's pen. But as Trump signs away immigrant rights and protections for trans people, we must remember that we will outlast the ink on those pages. This week's forecast takes a look at how people are not only surviving, but also organizing in spite of the unjust legislation they face at every turn.

All Month Long:

Everywhere : Keep standing with immigrants.

We have to maintain our focus on the needs of immigrants in the United States after the national #DayWithoutImmigrants strike. Terrible prejudices and policies threaten the safety and basic human rights of immigrants, yet they are essential to the fabric of America — no matter their documentation status, country of origin, or religion. We can continue to fight back by supporting organizations that defend immigrant communities.

You can donate to the National Immigration Law Center, an educational and legal resource for immigrant rights.

The Chicago-based National Immigrant Justice Center helps provide legal representation for immigrants, refugees, and asylum seekers. Monetary donations and volunteers, like pro bono lawyers and student interns, help keep those services accessible for low-income clients.

If you're looking for a more hands-on approach to this fight, the National Network for Immigrant and Refugee Rights offers ways you can get organized, such as knowing your rights and connecting with local resistance networks. They also provide information about various national campaigns you can join.

This Week:

The week kicks off with Not My President's Day protests around the country; then there's a legal observer training in Glendale, California; a teach-in about womanism for black folks in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and, looking ahead, the Native Nations March on Washington.

For Monday, February 20

Everywhere : Celebrate (Not My) President's Day by being Bad and Nasty.

Various times and locations

Bad and Nasty is an international coalition of artists who are planning to protest the Trump administration on President’s Day. From political poetry slams to workshops on how creativity can be a form of resistance, these protests will involve a variety of performances and art forms. Events are already planned in over 30 cities, and can be located on the Bad and Nasty event map.

Not My President's Day, a network of anti-Trump rallies occurring from coast to coast, will also happen on Monday. These protests will take place at state capitols and government offices to oppose the regressive policies springing up under the current president’s administration. You can find a list of participating cities at the Not My President's Day Facebook Page.

For Saturday, February 25

Glendale, California : Learn how to protect the rights of protesters at this Legal Observer Training.

11 a.m.–3 p.m.

121 W Lexington Dr, Basement Conference Room, Glendale, CA 91203

“Legal observers” are volunteers who position themselves near protests to make sure participants' rights aren’t violated. In addition to being useful as witnesses should a protester need legal defense, legal observers’ presence alone can deter abuse and violence committed by law enforcement or bystanders. If you'd like to attend this training with Justice Warriors 4 Black Lives, make sure you register in advance. It is free and open to the public.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania : Get answers to the question, “But Like, What Is Womanism Exactly?”

11 a.m.–6 p.m.

The Rotunda, 4014 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Womanism is a long-standing movement for equality built by and for black women. Some people fail to understand what womanism is and how it's necessarily distinct from feminism. Fortunately, the Womanist Working Collective is offering workshops on the principles of womanism as part of their Black Herstory Month. Workshops, which will be structured as safe spaces for black folks only, will take on subjects like reproductive justice, gender and sexuality, and community organizing. The organizers have expressed a zero-tolerance policy for hate speech or violence of any kind. Registration is free.

Looking Ahead:

For Tuesday, March 7–Friday, March 10

Washington, D.C. : Continue supporting #NoDAPL at the Native Nations March on Washington.

Lobbying on March 7–9 TBA

Native Nations March on Friday at 10 a.m.

The National Mall, Washington, D.C.

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe is calling on its supporters to march on the Capitol for several days. Representatives from several tribes plan to continue protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline, but also to lobby for the protection of the land, water, and people of all Native communities. This protest will culminate with a massive march from the National Mall to the White House on Friday, March 10. If you want to receive more information about the event and/or participate, you can register for updates here.

We will wipe away these injustices like words drawn in the sand. Then we will carve a better future into the bedrock of this nation–whether that means bringing out the sun or calling down a storm, we need you!