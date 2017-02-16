‘Lady Problems’ Podcast: The Ladies Take To The Streets Outside The Kylie Jenner Pop-Up Shop

Getty

This week on "Lady Problems," the MTV News podcast dedicated to pop culture's treatment of women, Hazel Cills and Teo Bugbee co-host alongside Rachel Handler. First, we take to the streets of New York to visit Kylie Jenner's pop-up shop and ask the important questions, like, "Do you know who Kylie Minogue is?" and "What would Abraham Lincoln think of Kylie Jenner?" Then we delve into Fifty Shades Darker, trying to figure out what the actual fuck this movie is and how it relates (or doesn't) to our favorite BDSM films of yore. Later, we talk to our friend Katie McDonough from Fusion about her piece that asks, "Why does Stephen Miller sound like such a dick?"

Listen to “Lady Problems” on Spotify or subscribe on iTunes or Stitcher. Find Rachel, Hazel, and Teo on Twitter and say hi, and call us up with your Lady Problems at 205-677-5239 — yes, that is 205-677-LADY, and if you think we’re not going to remind people of that every single week, then you must not know Lady Problems.