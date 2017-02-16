Rae Sremmurd's 'Swang' Video Proves Even Country Clubs Can Be Lit

Eardruma/Interscope

There’s no place Rae Sremmurd can’t party. They’ve previously lit up a cowboy bar and a stormy beach, and now Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi have taken their turn-up talents to a golf course, of all places.

The Mississippi brothers invade a country club in the lighthearted video for "Swang," a standout track from last year’s SremmLife 2. Decked out in their preppiest gear, they hang out the sides of golf carts and tear up the putting green while making a slew of new friends. There are the younger golf bros, who’ve unsurprisingly mastered keg stands, and then there are the elder folk, who prefer after-hours smoke sessions with their new fave rap duo.

All in all, this might be the best golf-themed hip-hop video since "Mo Money Mo Problems." Check it out below.