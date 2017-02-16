Getty Images

Doreen St. Félix talks to the legendary artist about what has (and has not) changed in his 35-year career

Welcome back to “The Stakes,” where this week we're diving into the art world. Doreen St. Félix spoke with 61-year-old painter Kerry James Marshall — whose just-closed show "Mastry" drew huge crowds to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Met Breuer building in New York. The legendary artist reflected on what has changed over the course of his 35-year career, and what has remained the same — namely, his commitment to portraying only black subjects.

