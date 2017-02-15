Will Smith Brings Back The Fresh Prince Theme For ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Apple Music

If James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" is your absolute favorite thing, congrats! You're now going to have a ton of new clips to sing along to, as the popular segment from The Late Late Show is moving to Apple — and changing its gears, too.

In the trailer for the next chapter of "Carpool Karaoke," we notice one huge change right off the bat: Corden isn't necessarily behind the wheel for each and every karaoke hang, as he's handing the keys over to a guest. This means that, say, John Legend can join Alicia Keys on the chorus of "Fallin'," and Metallica can bring Billy Eichner into their ranks for a downright terrifying rendition of Sia's "Diamonds."

They don't stick to pop hits, either: Ariana Grande and Seth MacFarlane get their musical theater geek on with "Suddenly Seymour," and Corden and Will Smith return to one of TV's most recognizable theme songs with a quick refresh of the opening rap from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

It seems like a great upgrade for "Carpool Karaoke," and I'm sure the web series will throw plenty of curveballs our way once it makes its way to Apple Music. (There's a marching band and a helicopter involved, for instance. Toto, I don't think we're in the backseat anymore.)