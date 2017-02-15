Getty Images

Did The Weeknd Just Take Shots At Justin Bieber On Nav’s New Song?

The Weeknd just hopped on a new track by fellow Toronto artist Nav, and it might just be loaded with shots at another famous Canadian.

“Some Way” arrives days after both Abel and Nav hinted at the collaboration on Twitter. It's full of the kind of sex brags you might have come to expect from the Starboy, but some of them seem especially pointed at a certain romantic interest's ex-boyfriend. “I think your girl fell in love with me,” The Weeknd croons. “I just took that chick and I know you're feeling some way.”

OK, so it's not necessarily about Selena Gomez and her weirdly possessive ex Justin Bieber, but you'd be forgiven for reading it that way.