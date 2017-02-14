Migos Made Valentine’s Cards For The Bad And Boujee Person In Your Life

Getty Images

Struggling to find a Valentine’s Day gift for the bad and boujee person in your life? Relax — Migos has you covered.

The Atlanta trio has teamed up with Spotify for a batch of downloadable V-Day cards that replaces the age-old “Roses are red, violets are blue” template with an even more iconic couplet: “Rain drop, drop top.” Each “Culture Card” includes that famous intro from their hit “Bad and Boujee,” as well as illustrations of Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff surrounded by hearts, doves, and roses. Oh, and there are some t-shirts, Ramen cups, and vanity plates that say “SKRT” thrown in for added romantic flair.

Check out a few example cards below, and hit the website to create your own using your crush’s name.