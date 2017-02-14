Blue Ivy's Gucci Cat Purse Costs More Than A Purebred Cat

Getty Images

Of everyone in attendance at the 2017 Grammy Awards, Blue Ivy was clearly the best dressed. And it wasn't just because of her hot pink suit that paid homage to Prince. She also carried an incredible bedazzled cat handbag.

E! reports the tiny Gucci purse costs $2,490 — the approximate market value of 2 or 3 actual purebred cats — which, in my opinion, is worth every penny.

Blue Ivy has been the consistent, if unofficial, spokeswoman for Gucci kids lately. In October, Beyoncé posted a pic to Instagram of her daughter carrying a kids-sized logo tote bag.

Give this girl a "What's in Her Bag?" feature ASAP.