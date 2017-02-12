A Tribe Called Quest Slam President Trump’s Immigrant Ban During Electrifying Grammy Performance

Getty Images/ MTV

A Tribe Called Quest proved why they’re hip-hop legends during a powerful, politically charged performance at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards.

After a dedication to the late Phife Dawg, Q-Tip and Jarobi White threw it back with snippets from their early-’90s hits “Award Tour” and “Can I Kick It?” Anderson .Paak assisted them on drums, then segued into “Movin Backwards,” his collab with ATCQ from the group’s 2016 comeback album, We got it from Here... Thank You 4 Your service.

But it was Consequence and Busta Rhymes’s entrance that kicked off the performance’s most powerful moment. Clearly fired up, Busta addressed President Donald Trump (whom he called “Agent Orange”) directly, rebuking his "Muslim ban" and calling on the audience to fight against hatred and bigotry. That’s when the whole crew — joined onstage by people wearing hijabs — launched into ATCQ’s “We the People.” The performance ended with Q-Tip passionately chanting, “Resist! Resist! Resist! Resist!”

