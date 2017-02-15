16 Celebs You Forgot Were Total Creepers On Law & Order: SVU
These are their stories
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit hasn't slowed down since its pilot way back in 1999. While the hit crime show, which, monumentally, celebrated its 400th episode on February 8, consistently blessed us with the investigative dream team of Lt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Det. Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), it's also given work to plenty of actors for at least one episode — whether they were already big stars or just starting out. Here's a sample of that: 16 guest stars (all dudes, of course) whose creepy characters freaked us out.
The time: Season 6's "Obscene," 2004
The crime: The same year Phil of the Future debuted on Disney Channel, star Ullman played a rapist who took photos of his crime. Quite the contrast.
The time: Season 10's "Hell," 2009
The crime: Years before he ended up fighting evil as Marvel Defender Luke Cage, Colter was evil. Jessica Jones wouldn't stand for that.
The time: Season 13's "Theatre Tricks," 2012
The crime: SVU was one of Driver's earliest gigs, months before Girls and years before he landed Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Kylo Ren did a lot of bad things, but at least he didn't install webcams in a girl's apartment.
The time: Season 12's "Bang," 2011
The crime: Stamos's SVU character loved kids so much, he became a "reproductive abuser," fathering at least 47. As Fuller House's Uncle Jesse five years later, he (happily) adopted one.
The time: Season 7's "Venom," 2006, and Season 8's "Screwed," 2007
The crime: The rapper first appeared on SVU the same year Release Therapy dropped, reappearing on the crime show a year later, when that record won Best Rap Album at the Grammys.
The time: Season 4's "Dominance," 2003
The crime: A year before playing Boone Carlyle on Lost, Somerhalder was having sex with another sibling on SVU.
The time: Season 10's "Babes," 2008
The crime: The year McCartney released Departure, he murdered his girlfriend and staged the crime scene on SVU. Guess his soul wasn't so beautiful after all.
The time: Season 8's "Burned," 2007
The crime: While filming the comedy The New Adventures of Old Christine, Underwood took a sharp left and went to dark places on SVU. Thank goodness he didn't burn Julia Louis-Dreyfus alive.
The time: Season 11's "Witness," 2010
The crime: The same year Victorious debuted, the eccentric Mr. Sikowitz played a rapist. Yikes.
The time: Season 16's "Holden's Manifesto," 2014
The crime: A year before starring on MTV's Scream, Karna terrorized women on SVU. Foreshadowing?
The time: Season 8's "Outsider," 2007
The crime: In between making Harold & Kumar films, Penn switched from comedy to drama. At least he didn't have to escape from Guantanamo Bay on SVU, but he might have to escape from Rikers.
The time: Season 12's "Possessed," 2011
The crime: Thankfully, 21 years separate Ratray's immortal performance as Buzz in Home Alone from his rapist-and-pedophile character on SVU. Christmas is still safe (for now).
The time: Season 15's "Wonderland Story," 2013
The crime: Wittrock must've been prepping for his horrifying run on American Horror Story: Freak Show when he played a serial rapist on SVU.
The time: Season 12's "Delinquent," 2011
The crime: The same year the Mostly Ghostly star played a serial rapist and killer, he guest-starred on the popular Disney XD series Kickin' It. 2011 was a weird time, guys.
The time: Season 4's "Rotten," 2003, and Season 16's "Spousal Privilege," 2014
The crime: The man who fought off Walkers and evil men on The Walking Dead also played an evil man himself, beating up on his wife on SVU.
The time: Season 4's "Privilege," 2003
The crime: Leaving his innocent Disney Channel life behind, the Brink! actor went down a dark path on the crime show.