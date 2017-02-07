Getty Images

Zendaya Says She Wants To Be Oprah When She Grows Up

In the latest installment of Vanity Fair's "128 Seconds," Zendaya reveals, among other things, that she wants to be like Oprah.

"The ultimate goal in life is to be like Oprah," she explains. "Sometimes I call myself Zoprah. I want to sit down and talk to her in her forest...because she has a forest where she talks to people...because she's Oprah."

Wow, that sounds like an incredible idea. Given that Zendaya is already a actress slash singer slash inclusive fashion mogul at the tender age of 20, we'd say she is well on her way to achieving her Oprah dreams.

You can watch the full two minutes and eight seconds with her here.