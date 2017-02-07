Getty Images / MTV News

Lady Gaga And Metallica Will Become A Supergroup At The Grammys

Hot off her Super Bowl halftime performance, Lady Gaga will be taking another big stage soon — at the Grammys alongside heavy metal titans Metallica.

Gaga's performance was reportedly revealed via a TV spot aired Monday night (February 6), and Rolling Stone has confirmed that she'll be joining Metallica onstage on Sunday (February 12). There's no word yet as to what exactly they'll be performing together, but the mashup opportunities are abundant. "Some Kind of Mother Monster?" "Master of Paparazzi?" "Enter Joanne?"

Like Gaga and team sports, it's an unexpected pairing, but definitely an intriguing one.