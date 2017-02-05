Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Migos Tell The Falcons To Get The 'Golden Egg' In Their Super Bowl Pep Talk

Migos — whose Culture is currently sitting pretty atop the Billboard 200 — are chart champions, and they've got some words of encouragement for their home team on the day of the Super Bowl.

They opted to pass on their winning vibes to the Atlanta Falcons before they hit the field in Houston with a quick pep talk rife with scoring vibes, and they were heavy on the bird wordplay, too.

Quavo doesn't waste any time with getting down to business: "We bringin' the goose back. The golden egg."

Offset and Takeoff chimed in with their own suggestions, but Migos presented a united front as far as the teamwork talk was concerned. "This is the part where you need everybody to play their part, play their role, and do their job."

"Y'all didn't get here with one player, man," Takeoff stressed. "Let's stick together, man."