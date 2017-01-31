Let Vanessa Hudgens Serenade You With The Friends Theme Song

Stewart F. House/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens will always be there for you. Stopping by The Tonight Show Monday (January 30) to promote her new TV show, Powerless, the former Disney Channel star linked up with host Jimmy Fallon to reflect on NBC's classic Thursday-night series. Of course, this eventually led them directly to one of the network's former Thursday cornerstones: Friends.

"We're family and we're... friends," Fallon told Hudgens, who nodded in agreement. They then segued into a slowed-down rendition of the Friends theme song, The Rembrandts' popular song, "I'll Be There For You," clapping included. Watch your back, Troy Bolton. It looks like Gabriella Montez found a new duet partner. Check out the video below.