Legends Of Tomorrow's Reverse-Flash Previews Major Turmoil Ahead For The Legion Of Doom

This week on DC's Legends of Tomorrow, the Legends prepare to take on their toughest challenge yet: rescuing Rip from the Legion of Doom and preventing the supervillain group from getting their hands on the Spear of Destiny. That is, if the Legion of Doom doesn’t completely unravel first.

With baddies Eobard Thawne (Matt Letscher), Malcolm Merlyn (John Barrowman), and Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough) all working for their own personal agendas, the Legion must first overcome their individual egos if they want to permanently change things with the Spear of Destiny. But that’s a lot easier said than done, especially when Merlyn and Darhk decide to team up against Thawne, the Legion’s de facto leader and the Reverse-Flash.

According to Letscher, that power struggle is at the heart of Tuesday's episode, aptly titled "Legion of Doom." "How does this threesome manage to stay on task, given their different needs and personalities?" he said about the episode, which will follow the nefarious trio as they attempt to extract (rather painfully) vital information about the Spear from Rip.

"It's definitely not easy having three supervillains in a room together, but they figure out a way," the actor told MTV News. "By the end of this episode, they're moving forward with a greater sense of collective purpose."

Merlyn and Darhk aren’t stupid; if they want the Spear, they know that Reverse-Flash is the only meta on the team with the knowledge and expertise to pull off such a monumental heist. He knows how the Spear of Destiny works and, more importantly, knows that it essentially gives the holder the power of a cosmic re-do, a chance to hit the restart button. The breadth of that kind of power is unimaginable for most — but not for a speedster like Reverse-Flash.

"Malcolm Merlyn and Damien Darhk want answers," Letscher said. "They know why they want the Spear, but they have no idea what’s motivating Eobard. That becomes the focus of this episode. What does Eobard ultimately want to accomplish with the Spear, and why bring [Merlyn and Darhk] into the fold?"

But if comic books have taught us anything, it's that every compelling supervillain has a weakness, and for Eobard, that weakness comes into play in a major way during the bottle episode. Expect the other members of the Legion to exploit that fully.

"Eobard always views himself as the smartest person in the room. Always," Letscher said. "Even in this last episode, Damien Darhk and Malcolm Merlyn are fighting with the Legends, and there’s a big battle going on, and then in a second, Reverse-Flash comes in and disarms everybody, knocks them on the ground, and the battle’s over. There’s just this sense that he could take control of the situation at any time if he wanted to, but he’s not and he doesn't. There are reasons for that — a lot of those get revealed."

Later in the season, the Legion of Doom will also add a new member to the team: Leonard Snart (Wentworth Miller) — wry humor and all — who will not only shake up their tempestuous dynamic but also become invaluable to Eobard’s master plan. "He has a history with the Legends, and Thawne wants to exploit that," Letscher said.

With so much egotistical male energy in the Legion, Letscher "loves the idea" of having one of DC's unapologetically female supervillains join the ranks, but that's just not in the cards (yet). Where is Black Siren when you really need her?