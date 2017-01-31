Vanessa Hudgens Remembers Her ‘Angel’ One Year After Her Dad’s Death
'I keep trucking on'
One year after Vanessa Hudgens lost her father to cancer, she’s paying tribute to her “angel” above.
The 28-year-old actress marked the anniversary of her father Greg’s death today (January 30) with a sweet Instagram post. Her thoughtful message accompanies a selfie with a superimposed halo above her head and angel wings at her side.
“Today marks one year since my dad passed away,” she wrote. “He's my angel looking down on me and I know how proud he is. I keep trucking on but still feel his presence in my heart. And there he will forever stay.”
Greg Hudgens lost his battle with stage 4 cancer in January 2016 at the age of 65. The day after his death, Vanessa stole the show with her portrayal of Rizzo in Grease: Live, a performance she did “in his honor.”
Now, Vanessa is gearing up for her new NBC comedy Powerless, which premieres February 2. She’s trucking on, indeed.