Vanessa Hudgens Remembers Her ‘Angel’ One Year After Her Dad’s Death

One year after Vanessa Hudgens lost her father to cancer, she’s paying tribute to her “angel” above.

The 28-year-old actress marked the anniversary of her father Greg’s death today (January 30) with a sweet Instagram post. Her thoughtful message accompanies a selfie with a superimposed halo above her head and angel wings at her side.

“Today marks one year since my dad passed away,” she wrote. “He's my angel looking down on me and I know how proud he is. I keep trucking on but still feel his presence in my heart. And there he will forever stay.”

Greg Hudgens lost his battle with stage 4 cancer in January 2016 at the age of 65. The day after his death, Vanessa stole the show with her portrayal of Rizzo in Grease: Live, a performance she did “in his honor.”

Now, Vanessa is gearing up for her new NBC comedy Powerless, which premieres February 2. She’s trucking on, indeed.