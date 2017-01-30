Titanic Director Settles That Leonardo DiCaprio Raft Debate Once And For All

20th Century-Fox/Getty Images

Even though Titanic turns the big 2-0 this year, fans still aren't over the fact that ROSE COULD HAVE MADE ROOM FOR JACK ON THE DAMN DOOR. Last year, Kate Winslet even admitted there was space for both her and Leonardo DiCaprio on the makeshift raft after "the ship that couldn't sink" actually sank. And earlier, in 2012, MythBusters proved that Rose and Jack just needed to tie Rose's life jacket underneath the door to keep it afloat and carry their combined weight. Case closed, right? Nope.

Director James Cameron decided to shatter everyone's hopes and dreams this weekend when he told The Daily Beast that the MythBusters guys were "full of shit."

"You’re Jack, you’re in water that’s 28 degrees, your brain is starting to get hypothermia," Cameron began. "MythBusters asks you to now go take off your life vest, take hers off, swim underneath this thing, attach it in some way that it won’t just wash out two minutes later — which means you’re underwater tying this thing on in 28-degree water, and that’s going to take you five to 10 minutes, so by the time you come back up you’re already dead." In less than five seconds, Cameron debunked the popular ~scientific~ theory Titanic stans have held on to for years, shattering the illusion of an alternate reality where DiCaprio's character could've survived.

"His best choice was to keep his upper body out of the water and hope to get pulled out by a boat or something before he died," Cameron added. OK, but if that's the case, why didn't you write that into the script instead, Guy Who's Been Working on the Avatar Franchise For 10,000 Years?!

Cameron destroyed our hearts 20 years ago, and now he's doing it all over again.