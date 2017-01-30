Rami Malek, Sentient Pop-Art Exhibit, At The SAG Awards

A week before the Screen Actors Guild Awards, I attended the Robert Rauschenberg exhibition at the Tate Modern in London. The artist’s work, which anticipated the late-’50s pop-art movement, was some of the most beautiful I’ve seen. And yet nothing in that Rauschenberg exhibit compares to the piece of art that walked down the red carpet of the SAG Awards last night. Rami Malek, dressed as expected in Dior Homme (he is in their 2017 campaign, after all), looked as if he’d just arrived from the Musée d’Art Moderne in Paris.

Just as Rauschenberg immortalized JFK on canvas in 1963’s Retroactive I, Malek’s Dior suit cemented his place in the pantheon of the best-dressed men to ever grace the annals of Hollywood. The patterned fabric popped as boldly as his bright, trademark piercing eyes; if he were in a museum where he belongs, he’d have surely been stolen by the likes of Thomas Crown.

Like any piece of art, an eagle eye reveals that the designer Kris Van Assche hand-embroidered the suit with stitches that spell “Faith In Us.” Malek, if anything, has faith and the trust of his entire style in the house of Dior. On the red carpet, Malek told E!’s Giuliana Rancic that when he saw the suit on the runway, he said, “Boom. Please send it.” Would that I could request Malek and his finely tailored suits into my presence. But a place in my heart will have to suffice.