Curtis Baker/Netflix

Eleven From Stranger Things Will Battle A Monster Even Bigger Than The Demogorgon

January is proving to be a major month for Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown. After performing at the Golden Globes and landing a Calvin Klein deal, Brown is ready for her next big project: taking on Godzilla.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 12-year-old actress will star in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the sequel to 2014's Godzilla. This will be Brown's first film role — and a fitting one at that. After you battle against a Demogorgon, the next step is definitely fighting cinema's biggest monstrosity, right?

The movie's plot is being kept under lock and key, but Trick 'r Treat and Krampus director Michael Dougherty is writing and directing the film, which will be part of a monster cinematic universe that includes Kong: Skull Island.

To be honest, if Brown's Godzilla character is anything like Eleven, all she'll have to do is give the creature a death glare and that'll be it.

Netflix

Godzilla: King of the Monsters will premiere in theaters March 22, 2019.