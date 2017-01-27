Did Calvin Harris Record A New Banger With Frank Ocean?

Getty Images

Scoring a Frank Ocean feature isn’t easy and it doesn’t happen often ... but it looks like Calvin Harris may have done exactly that.

The producer took to Snapchat yesterday (January 26) to share a snippet of what appears to be a collaboration with the elusive Blonde singer. It sounds like a mid-tempo dance track (in other words, a complete 180 from Blonde), and though it’s hard to make out what the lyrics are, there’s no denying that the voice singing them is Ocean.

As Stereogum points out, Harris and Ocean were photographed together last summer, though neither artist has spoken about any kind of collaboration. But Harris hasn’t been shy about teasing his future plans — when asked by a fan on Twitter recently how many new songs he has cooked up for 2017, he replied, “10.” Hopefully, his mysterious collab with Ocean will be one of those 10.