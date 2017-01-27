Charli XCX Stars In A 'Crazy' Face-Swapping J-Pop Video

YouTube

While Charli XCX keeps us waiting for her “next-level pop” third album, she’s shown up on a new song from veteran J-pop producer Yasutaka Nakata. “Crazy Crazy” — which also features kawaii artist Kyary Pamyu Pamyu — is an infectious dance-pop jam, and its new video gives a wink toward the song’s title with a wildly bugged-out concept.

The vid features all three artists’ faces superimposed over other people. Charli’s face, for one, gets plastered onto the body of a pigtailed singer in a sailor getup, and there’s a lot of extra digital insanity thrown in to up the kookiness factor. It’s creepy, sure, but don’t let it distract you too much from the song itself, which will seep into your bloodstream with its instantly catchy chorus. What else would you expect from a song that Charli wrote herself?

Watch it get... well... crazy crazy in the video below.