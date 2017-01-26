Shia LaBeouf Charged With Assault After Scuffle At His Anti-Trump Protest

Getty Images

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested early Thursday morning (January 26) after getting into a physical altercation with a protester during his anti-Trump live stream. CNN reports that LaBeouf, 30, was charged with misdemeanor assault and a harassment violation before being released.

The incident occurred during LaBeouf's "He Will Not Divide Us" live stream outside of the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, New York. According to TMZ, a fellow protester walked in front of the mounted camera and said something that provoked the actor. LaBeouf reportedly grabbed the guy's scarf before NYPD officers — who have been posted outside of the art installation since Monday — broke it up.

LaBeouf started the continuous stream last week on President Trump's Inauguration Day — Jaden Smith was the first participant — and it's expected to run for the duration of Trump's four-year presidency. During its short run so far, the stream has primarily been filled with people gathering, in groups or alone, to repeat the phrase, "He will not divide us." The project invites the public to deliver the phrase into the camera "as many times, and for as long as they wish."

However, the peaceful project has since become an online target for Trump supporters and neo-Nazis.