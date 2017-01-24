Watch Migos Turn A Kid’s Book Into A Fire ‘Bad And Boujee’ Freestyle

Getty Images

Migos’s “Bad and Boujee” returned to No. 1 on the Billboard charts yesterday (January 23), after a week-long dethronement by Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You.” But you know what? Forget about “Bad and Boujee” for now, because the Atlanta trio may just topped themselves with their latest “release”: a freestyle involving llamas in pajamas.

On the cusp of delivering their new album, Culture, which arrives this Friday, Migos stopped by “The Cruz Show” on L.A.’s Power 106. There, they participated in a recurring gag on the show that involves artists rapping the text of the children’s book Llama Llama Red Pajama over the beat of their current hit. Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset took the challenge to another level with a freestyle spanning nearly six minutes, throwing in a ton of ad libs, and managing to craft a pretty catchy hook. It may already be the best song of 2017.

Check it out below (the freestyle starts at the 13:40 mark), and prepare to have Migos’s llama-centric freestyle stuck in your head all damn day.