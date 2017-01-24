These Two Disney Stars Are Getting ‘Married’

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic / Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

Get ready for wedding bells, because Ryan McCartan just found his soulmate. Well, sort of.

On Sunday (January 22), the Liv and Maddie star tweeted out, "Who's Canadian? Follow up question wanna get married?" Among all the "I volunteer as tribute" tweets, one fan joked that Canadian actor Calum Worthy, from Austin & Ally, was totally the ideal candidate.

Joining in on the fun, Worthy answered his fellow Disney Channel star's query with, "Sure." Needless to say, shippers of Ross Lynch and Worthy ("Coss") were not pleased. Then McCartan, who once guest-starred on Austin & Ally, took things a step further by throwing out an emoji ring. Now we're getting serious!

Though McCartan and Worthy are obviously joking, at least one married couple out there starred on Disney Channel back in the day: Pixel Perfect's Leah Pipes and Even Stevens star A.J. Trauth, who tied the knot in 2014.

H/T M Magazine