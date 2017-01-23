Nina Dobrev’s La La Land–Themed Birthday Would Make Emma Stone Proud

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

It may have been raining in Los Angeles over the weekend, but for Nina Dobrev's 28th birthday, it was just another day of sun.

The Vampire Diaries actress celebrated her big day with a La La Land–themed party at The Spare Room, an old-timey games lounge that channels the past as much as Damien Chazelle's film does. Dobrev dressed like Emma Stone's character, wearing a blue dress reminiscent of the one Stone sports in the movie.

She was joined by several famous friends, including Aaron Paul, Glen Powell, and siblings Julianne and Derek Hough, who dressed up like Stone and Ryan Gosling's characters, respectively.

Dobrev jointly celebrated her birthday with professional polo player Ronnie Bacardi (the two together are collectively 60 years old) and had one epic cake that was deliciously photoshopped.

And what's a movie-themed birthday without some reenactments? Dobrev was the Stone to Powell's Gosling from the famous "A Lovely Night" number. "Nailed it 🎯," she captioned.

And as with all great shindigs, there comes the morning after. "It wasn't a successful party if you're not terribly hungover the next morning," Dobrev joked, later adding, "This photo of the birthday boy and birthday girl proves we definitely succeeded. #HeresToTheMessWeMake 😅."

Of course, this hangover didn't happen before Dobrev posted a pic with Hough, totally twinning. Emma Stone would be proud.