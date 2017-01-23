Ed Sheeran Found His Teenage Doppelganger For The ‘Castle On The Hill’ Video

Getty Images

Ed Sheeran's new single “Castle on the Hill” is a major trip down memory lane for the U.K. singer, and its accompanying video is no different.

In the nostalgic clip, Sheeran recreates scenes from his teenage years with teen actors cast from his former high school. (Somehow, there's still a perfect Sheeran lookalike going to school there, just like he never left.) Between episodes of youthful debauchery, the real, full-grown Sheeran drives through the foggy countryside to reunite with his childhood friends.

He may have a few more scars than when he first started driving around those country roads, but some things never change.